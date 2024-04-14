Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 91.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,738 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $77.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $81.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.07.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

