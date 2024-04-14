Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2024

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Scor Stock Up 1.0 %

SCRYY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.10. 10,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,616. Scor has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $3.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scor will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.