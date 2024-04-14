Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STNG. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Scorpio Tankers

Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Stock Down 0.9 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,985.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,037.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $70.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.33 and its 200-day moving average is $62.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $40.34 and a 52 week high of $74.04.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.70 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.10%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.