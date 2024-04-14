Scotiabank Cuts Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Price Target to $5.00

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLNE. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Clean Energy Fuels to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.40.

Clean Energy Fuels Trading Up 2.5 %

CLNE opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $544.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.28. Clean Energy Fuels has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.50 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Clean Energy Fuels

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 48.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 21,391 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 848,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 40,120 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 83,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 29,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,272,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,745,000 after purchasing an additional 115,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

