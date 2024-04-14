Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Noble Financial increased their price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

NASDAQ SHIP opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.18. The company has a market cap of $171.15 million, a P/E ratio of 124.43 and a beta of 0.80. Seanergy Maritime has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $9.44.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.41. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $39.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 313.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 197,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 149,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

