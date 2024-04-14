SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.56

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.56 and traded as low as $5.89. SecureWorks shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 5,180 shares.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38.
SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.13. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. On average, analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,073 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 243,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in SecureWorks by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.38% of the company’s stock.
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.
