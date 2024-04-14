SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.56

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.56 and traded as low as $5.89. SecureWorks shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 5,180 shares.

SecureWorks Stock Down 3.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.13. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. On average, analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SecureWorks

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SecureWorks

In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 590,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,319.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders acquired 10,786 shares of company stock worth $72,886 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,073 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 243,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in SecureWorks by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

