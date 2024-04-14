SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Piper Sandler

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SEIC. StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $67.48 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $52.19 and a 12-month high of $72.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.50 and a 200 day moving average of $62.90.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $484.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,122,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,197.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,122,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,197.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Klauder sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,333 shares of company stock valued at $14,481,612 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 58,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 30,408 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 55,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 41,397 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 474,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,599,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 507.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 88,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 73,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

