Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SFOSF) Short Interest Update

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SFOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,886,200 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the March 15th total of 1,287,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 74.8 days.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SFOSF opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74. Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $3.03.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Company Profile

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in Mainland China and internationally. It operates in five segments: Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Medical Devices and Medical Diagnosis, Healthcare Service, Pharmaceutical Distribution and Retail, Other Business segments.

