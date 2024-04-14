SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF) Short Interest Up 71.0% in March

SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 338,900 shares, an increase of 71.0% from the March 15th total of 198,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS SHAOF opened at C$57.63 on Friday. SHIMAMURA has a 52-week low of C$115.26 and a 52-week high of C$115.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$61.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$55.47.

SHIMAMURA Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of clothing and fashion related products in Japan and Taiwan. It offers fashion to practical clothing, bedding, and interior goods; head-to-toe fashion for ladies and men including shoes and fashion accessories; baby and children's products; and knickknacks and fashion accessories.

