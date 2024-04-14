Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Norcros (LON:NXR)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Norcros (LON:NXR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.11) price target on shares of Norcros in a research note on Thursday.

Norcros Trading Down 1.7 %

Norcros Company Profile

LON NXR opened at GBX 177 ($2.24) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £158.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,106.25 and a beta of 1.43. Norcros has a twelve month low of GBX 134 ($1.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 204 ($2.58). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 184.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 173.54.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.

