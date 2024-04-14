Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Norcros (LON:NXR)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Norcros (LON:NXR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.11) price target on shares of Norcros in a research note on Thursday.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Norcros
Norcros Trading Down 1.7 %
Norcros Company Profile
Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Norcros
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Norcros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norcros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.