Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for SSP Group (LON:SSPG)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.67) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SSP Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 317.50 ($4.02).

LON SSPG opened at GBX 206.20 ($2.61) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.27, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20,620.00, a PEG ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 220.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 214.82. SSP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 175.70 ($2.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 283.20 ($3.58).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. SSP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30,000.00%.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

