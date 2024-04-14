Short Interest in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC) Decreases By 28.5%

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the March 15th total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ANSC opened at $10.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $10.21.
About Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.