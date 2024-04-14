Short Interest in Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI) Drops By 30.0%

Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,200 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the March 15th total of 176,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKLI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Akili during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,056,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akili in the fourth quarter valued at $518,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Akili by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 772,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Akili by 582.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 280,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Akili by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 163,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKLI opened at $0.26 on Friday. Akili has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38.

Akili ( NASDAQ:AKLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.12. Akili had a negative net margin of 3,545.47% and a negative return on equity of 76.34%. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akili will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. The company provides EndeavorRx, a computer-based testing for cognitive dysfunction across several neurology and psychiatry indications, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, depressive disorder, autism spectrum disorder, multiple sclerosis, and other neuroinflammatory diseases.

