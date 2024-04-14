Short Interest in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Grows By 12.2%

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,360,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the March 15th total of 11,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Alphatec Price Performance

Shares of ATEC stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,359,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,450. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Alphatec

In other news, Director Quentin S. Blackford purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $256,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 572,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,522.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 11,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $157,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 305,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,057,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Quentin S. Blackford acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $256,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 572,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,522.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,069 shares of company stock valued at $3,528,245. 29.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter worth $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the second quarter worth $49,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,763 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATEC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alphatec from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

Get Our Latest Report on ATEC

Alphatec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.