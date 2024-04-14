Short Interest in AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC) Increases By 60.0%

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AlphaTime Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATMC opened at $10.97 on Friday. AlphaTime Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78.

Get AlphaTime Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of AlphaTime Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in AlphaTime Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AlphaTime Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in AlphaTime Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in AlphaTime Acquisition by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in AlphaTime Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $718,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AlphaTime Acquisition

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AlphaTime Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlphaTime Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.