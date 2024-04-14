Short Interest in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Decreases By 26.1%

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the March 15th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Amesite Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMST opened at $2.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2.28. Amesite has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $5.77.

Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Amesite had a negative net margin of 850.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.84%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amesite Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amesite stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Amesite Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMST Free Report ) by 295.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Amesite worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations.

Further Reading

