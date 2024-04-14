Short Interest in Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW) Expands By 16.7%

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollomics in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollomics in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollomics in the first quarter valued at $39,000.

Apollomics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APLMW opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. Apollomics has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.13.

Apollomics Company Profile

Apollomics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of mono and combination oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to inhibit cancer. Its pipeline consists of various development-stage assets, including novel and humanized monoclonal antibodies that restore the body's immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells, and targeted therapies against uncontrolled growth signaling pathways.

