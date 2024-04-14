Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Expands By 90.7%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a growth of 90.7% from the March 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Performance

MQT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,380. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $10.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MQT. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

