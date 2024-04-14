Short Interest in China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Drops By 33.8%

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,171,300 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the March 15th total of 3,279,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,670.2 days.

China Resources Gas Group Stock Performance

CRGGF opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.98. China Resources Gas Group has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $3.66.

Get China Resources Gas Group alerts:

About China Resources Gas Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of natural and liquefied gas, and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Comprehensive Services, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Gas Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Gas Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.