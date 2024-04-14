Short Interest in China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Drops By 33.8%

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,171,300 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the March 15th total of 3,279,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,670.2 days.
China Resources Gas Group Stock Performance
CRGGF opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.98. China Resources Gas Group has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $3.66.
About China Resources Gas Group
