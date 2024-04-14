Short Interest in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) Grows By 64.8%

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 64.8% from the March 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clever Leaves

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Clever Leaves by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Clever Leaves in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clever Leaves Stock Down 9.8 %

NASDAQ CLVR opened at $4.53 on Friday. Clever Leaves has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06.

Clever Leaves Company Profile

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates in the botanical cannabinoid and nutraceutical industries. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally.

