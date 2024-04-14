Short Interest in Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Decreases By 17.2%

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the March 15th total of 87,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 727.0 days.
Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of Daiseki Co.,Ltd. stock remained flat at $25.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average is $27.24. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $28.50.
About Daiseki Co.,Ltd.
