Short Interest in Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Rises By 17.4%

Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.0 days.
Dassault Aviation société anonyme Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DUAVF remained flat at $211.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 220. Dassault Aviation société anonyme has a 52 week low of $164.70 and a 52 week high of $230.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.89.
About Dassault Aviation société anonyme
