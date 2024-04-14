Short Interest in Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Rises By 17.4%

Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.0 days.

Dassault Aviation société anonyme Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DUAVF remained flat at $211.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 220. Dassault Aviation société anonyme has a 52 week low of $164.70 and a 52 week high of $230.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.89.

Get Dassault Aviation société anonyme alerts:

About Dassault Aviation société anonyme

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Dassault Aviation société anonyme designs and manufactures military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat drone; falcon business jets; and falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Aviation société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Aviation société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.