Short Interest in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Declines By 14.2%

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 909,600 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the March 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 438,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DECK. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,110.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $864.00 price objective (down from $983.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $870.93.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

DECK stock traded down $5.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $814.37. 325,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,192. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $424.36 and a 52-week high of $956.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $887.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $726.36.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 26.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total value of $4,222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,733,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total value of $4,222,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,291 shares in the company, valued at $24,733,320.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,449 shares of company stock valued at $34,172,388. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,097,359,000 after purchasing an additional 51,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $599,633,000 after purchasing an additional 527,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $442,493,000 after purchasing an additional 109,341 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,917,000 after purchasing an additional 37,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,658,000 after purchasing an additional 66,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.