Short Interest in dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Rises By 32.0%

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
dormakaba Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DRRKF remained flat at $477.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.05. dormakaba has a 1 year low of $477.00 and a 1 year high of $477.00.
dormakaba Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than dormakaba
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for dormakaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dormakaba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.