Short Interest in Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA) Decreases By 14.3%

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Empire State Realty OP

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESBA. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Empire State Realty OP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Empire State Realty OP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Empire State Realty OP by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Empire State Realty OP during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Empire State Realty OP by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Empire State Realty OP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ESBA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.05. 606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,635. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12. Empire State Realty OP has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Empire State Realty OP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

About Empire State Realty OP

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

