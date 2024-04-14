Short Interest in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Declines By 13.9%

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 457,900 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the March 15th total of 532,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 271,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Enerpac Tool Group Trading Down 0.8 %
EPAC traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.04. The company had a trading volume of 247,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,890. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.65. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.21. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.11.
Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $138.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.10 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 11.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.
