Short Interest in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Declines By 13.9%

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 457,900 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the March 15th total of 532,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 271,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Enerpac Tool Group Trading Down 0.8 %

EPAC traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.04. The company had a trading volume of 247,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,890. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.65. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.21. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $138.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.10 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 11.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

