Short Interest in Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) Grows By 55.6%

Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Esker Stock Performance

Shares of Esker stock opened at $165.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.00. Esker has a 1 year low of $132.90 and a 1 year high of $165.00.

About Esker

Esker SA operates cloud platform for finance and customer service professionals in France and internationally. The company offers Esker on Demand, an on-demand document process automation platform; FlyDoc, an online fax and mail delivery service; CalvaEDI, a SaaS solution for decision-makers in the transport industry; Esker EDI Services, a SaaS solution that enables industrial companies to exchange various business documents in EDI format; TermSync – Cash Collection, a cloud-based service for managing the accounts receivable collection process for customer invoices issued by Esker on Demand or any other third-party solution; Esker Fax, a fax server; VSI-Fax, a production fax server; Tun Plus, a terminal emulator reproducing the screens of large systems in a Windows-type environment; and SmarTerm, a terminal emulator.

