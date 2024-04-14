Short Interest in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Declines By 18.2%

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,310,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 6,490,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 920,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on Expro Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expro Group

Expro Group Stock Down 5.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPRO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,385,000 after purchasing an additional 179,835 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Expro Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,811,000 after buying an additional 194,646 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Expro Group by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,204,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,099,000 after buying an additional 551,821 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Expro Group by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,672,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,554,000 after buying an additional 833,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Expro Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,314,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,842,000 after buying an additional 97,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XPRO traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,109. Expro Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $406.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.91 million. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. Expro Group’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expro Group will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

Featured Stories

