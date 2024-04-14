Short Interest in Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO) Grows By 51.9%

Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the March 15th total of 28,500 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hempacco

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hempacco stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Hempacco at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Hempacco alerts:

Hempacco Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HPCO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 55,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,983. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.53. Hempacco has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69.

Hempacco Company Profile

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hempacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hempacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.