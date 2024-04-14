Short Interest in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Decreases By 14.3%

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the March 15th total of 111,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IZEA Worldwide

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flower City Capital raised its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 231,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 143,464 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 9.6% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 114,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 14.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IZEA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.41. The company had a trading volume of 15,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,446. IZEA Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.82.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

