Short Interest in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Rises By 62.2%

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 396,700 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the March 15th total of 244,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

LEGH stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. Legacy Housing has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.42. The firm has a market cap of $496.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.49). Legacy Housing had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Legacy Housing will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Legacy Housing news, Director Jeffrey Kyle Stouder bought 5,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $100,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at $219,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $174,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 854,373 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,103,396.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,375 shares of company stock valued at $4,232,143 over the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 681.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Legacy Housing from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

