Short Interest in Nextech3D.AI Co. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Expands By 92.6%

Nextech3D.AI Co. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 92.6% from the March 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nextech3D.AI Stock Performance
Shares of NEXCF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.10. 300,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,283. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Nextech3D.AI has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.65.
Nextech3D.AI Company Profile
