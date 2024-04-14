Short Interest in Nextech3D.AI Co. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Expands By 92.6%

Nextech3D.AI Co. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 92.6% from the March 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nextech3D.AI Stock Performance

Shares of NEXCF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.10. 300,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,283. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Nextech3D.AI has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.65.

Nextech3D.AI Company Profile

Nextech3D.AI Corporation provides augmented reality technologies, wayfinding technologies, and 3D model services. It focuses on creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the prime ecommerce marketplace, as well as other online retailers. The company was formerly known as NexTech AR Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Nextech3D.AI Corporation in September 2023.

