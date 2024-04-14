Short Interest in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Declines By 20.5%

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 297,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the March 15th total of 373,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 106,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 12,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $68,594.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,529.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radiant Logistics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 73.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 89,398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 51.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the first quarter valued at $1,137,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radiant Logistics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Radiant Logistics stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.20. 91,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,874. The stock has a market cap of $243.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.79. Radiant Logistics has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $7.76.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $201.08 million for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 1.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

Featured Stories

