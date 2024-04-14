Short Interest in Sanwa Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SNWAF) Declines By 37.3%

Sanwa Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SNWAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 237,700 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the March 15th total of 379,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sanwa Stock Performance

Shares of Sanwa stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.17. Sanwa has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $15.17.

Sanwa Company Profile

Sanwa Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel construction materials for commercial and residential construction in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers lightweight shutters, condominium doors, window shutters, exterior products, heavy-duty shutters, steel doors, partitions, stainless steel products, garage doors, operators, overhead doors, shutters, automatic doors, trucks/trailers, hinge doors, industrial doors, dock levelers, and aluminum store fronts, as well as maintenance services.

