Short Interest in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Decreases By 20.7%

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the March 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SharkNinja currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 63.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SharkNinja

SharkNinja Trading Down 2.0 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in SharkNinja by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 317,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,806,000 after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SharkNinja by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,811,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SharkNinja by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after acquiring an additional 57,622 shares during the period. 34.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SharkNinja stock traded down 1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 61.27. The stock had a trading volume of 596,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,592. SharkNinja has a 52 week low of 25.84 and a 52 week high of 65.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 56.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of 50.26.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported 0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.86 by 0.08. The business had revenue of 1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.31 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SharkNinja will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

