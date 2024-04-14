Short Interest in Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Grows By 96.9%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 96.9% from the March 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Down 2.2 %

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average is $12.02. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

Get Shionogi & Co. Ltd. alerts:

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $719.72 million for the quarter. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 36.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Cabenuva and Apretude an anti-HIV and HIV prophylactic drug; Xocova an oral COVID-19 treatment drug; Finibax a carbapenem antibiotic; Xofluza, an influenza antiviral drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.