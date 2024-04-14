Short Interest in Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Grows By 62.5%

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SPMYY stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38. Spirent Communications has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $10.19.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.

