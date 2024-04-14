Short Interest in Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Grows By 62.5%

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Spirent Communications Price Performance
Shares of SPMYY stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38. Spirent Communications has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $10.19.
About Spirent Communications
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Spirent Communications
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Stock Average Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.