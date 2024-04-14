Short Interest in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Rises By 34.4%

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 396,900 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the March 15th total of 295,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T2 Biosystems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTOO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 306,067 shares during the period. 23.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T2 Biosystems Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTOO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 156,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,894. T2 Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.84.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

