Short Interest in TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) Declines By 19.7%

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the March 15th total of 13,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

TC Bancshares Price Performance

TCBC traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,343. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. TC Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.00 and a beta of 0.05.

Institutional Trading of TC Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Bancshares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TC Bancshares by 16.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TC Bancshares by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its position in TC Bancshares by 18.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TC Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $925,000. 23.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

