Short Interest in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Increases By 17.6%

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the March 15th total of 3,570,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.78. 1,806,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,683. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.44. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $103.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total value of $1,365,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $82,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,635,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total value of $1,365,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,044.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 253,715 shares of company stock worth $22,789,138. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,739,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,724,094,000 after purchasing an additional 195,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,421,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,242,000 after buying an additional 91,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,532,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $454,234,000 after acquiring an additional 74,997 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,119,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $491,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 307,231 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

