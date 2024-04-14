Short Interest in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Declines By 19.3%

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,550,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the March 15th total of 10,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,804,516.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 31,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.3% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 319,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 338.5% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $277,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $5.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.89. 991,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,371. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $268.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

