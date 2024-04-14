Short Interest in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Declines By 19.3%

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,550,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the March 15th total of 10,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.83.
Get Our Latest Analysis on TSCO
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 31,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.3% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 319,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 338.5% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $277,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tractor Supply Stock Performance
Shares of TSCO stock traded down $5.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.89. 991,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,371. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $268.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tractor Supply Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tractor Supply
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- What is a Dividend King?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.