Short Interest in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Drops By 18.5%

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 970,100 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the March 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 230,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

TNET stock traded down $3.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.05. 136,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,176. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.77. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $134.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.09.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.46. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 87.97%. The company had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.36 million. On average, research analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.41%.

In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $293,521.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,360,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $293,521.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,180.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,835 shares of company stock worth $4,161,834. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

