Siacoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $34.02 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Siacoin has a total market cap of $412.46 million and approximately $34.02 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,264.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $490.78 or 0.00762853 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.55 or 0.00122097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009171 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00040406 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.58 or 0.00185872 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00041364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.36 or 0.00104708 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,995,425,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,970,211,929 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.