Siacoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $34.02 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Siacoin has a total market cap of $412.46 million and approximately $34.02 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Siacoin Profile
Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,995,425,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,970,211,929 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
