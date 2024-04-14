Siacoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $32.65 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 25% lower against the US dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $407.04 million and approximately $32.65 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,559.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.25 or 0.00751635 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.70 or 0.00121906 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009119 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00040082 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.63 or 0.00186847 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00040555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.16 or 0.00104033 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,994,645,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,969,435,847 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

