Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in March

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Siemens Healthineers Trading Down 2.7 %

OTCMKTS:SMMNY opened at $28.22 on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $31.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.14.

Siemens Healthineers Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.3102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

