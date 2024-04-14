Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Sientra Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.04. Sientra has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $4.94.

Get Sientra alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sientra

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sientra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Sientra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Sientra by 1,512.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 234,500 shares during the last quarter. 15.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.