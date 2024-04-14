Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 13,428 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,428 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGDV. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $32.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average is $29.33.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

