Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 15.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,855,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

MMM stock opened at $91.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $95.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.31.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. 3M’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

