Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.08.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $86.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $94.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.29. The firm has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

