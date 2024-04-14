Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 367.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL stock opened at $127.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $141.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.74.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

